No Issuance of E-Challan for 5-6 days in Guwahati: Harmeet Singh

Guwahati citizens will not be charged with e-challan for five to six days.

This was announced by Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh on Thursday.

Following the newly implemented Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), CP Singh made the announcement in a press conference as the citizens are unable to figure out and adjust with the new traffic rules.

He urged citizens of the city to help them with the traffic management.

According to new traffic management implemented, vehicles will be parked in a single line in GS Road, city buses will not be allowed to stop at any place other than bus stoppages, no parking will be made in front of schools and malls, and many more.

Meanwhile, he also pointed out the troubles faced by the citizens due to construction of flyovers all over the city.

Moreover, he said about rise in crimes in the city due to family conflicts. In the last six months, Guwahati reported 37 murder cases.