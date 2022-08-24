Direct Recruitment Exam: Petition Filed Against Internet Suspension

A written petition was filed against internet suspension during direct recruitment exam in Assam on Wednesday.

The petition was filed by Raju Prakash Sarma at Gauhati High Court.

It was filed following the state government’s decision to suspend internet for four hours on August 21 during the Grade IV direct recruitment examination in 25 districts of Assam.

Due to the suspension, there have been reports of business establishments suffering losses as well as inconvenience for commuters and citizens alike.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the suspension of internet in the direct recruitment examinations to avoid leakage of question paper.

The recently concluded Grade IV examination was held under strict vigilance at various centres across the state.