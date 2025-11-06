Siddharth Sharma Embezzled Zubeen Garg’s Patient Funds? Reports Say So

New revelations have emerged regarding Siddharth Sharma, manager of Zubeen Garg, who is accused of misappropriating funds meant for the medical treatment of patients.

According to reports, Zubeen Garg had allocated money for the treatment of 288 patients, but Sharma allegedly siphoned off nearly 30 lakh intended for healthcare purposes.

Dipu Karmakar, a worker at GMCH, gave a statement to the SIT, claiming that Sharma took a commission of 10,000–15,000 per patient.

He further alleged that Sharma had been extracting approximately 30% commission from the patients since 2010 up to 2024.

“This has been going on for years,” Karmakar told the media. “ 30% of the "funds meant for patients’ welfare were routinely diverted to him.”

The allegations have sparked outrage, casting a shadow over Zubeen Garg’s philanthropic initiatives and raising serious questions about the transparency and accountability of the funds managed by his team.

Authorities are reportedly investigating the matter for further action.

