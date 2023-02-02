Dirty Politics Involved In Sahitya Sabha Elections: Jadav Sharma

The Chief Secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Jadav Charan Sharma made explosive claims against the institution on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary today claimed that there is a lot of ‘dirty-politics’ involved in the election process of the Asam Sahitya Sabha.

Sharma said, “There is more dirty politics in Sahitya Sabha elections than in Panchayat elections. The Sahitya Sabha elections see a lot of money game with those pumping more money getting top posts.”

“For this reason, we have lost credible candidates in the past and continue to do so,” added Jadav Sharma.

The explosive revelations come amid the 76th session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha being held at Narayanpur in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Earlier in the day, Lakhimpur district administration in Assam announced a local holiday in the district in light of the upcoming session of Asam Sahitya Sabha.

The district administration today announced that Friday (February 3) will remain a local holiday across the district.

Addressing the media ahead of the mega event on January 29, President Kuladhar Saikia announced that the newly elected president will assume charge at the Naraynpur convention.