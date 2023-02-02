Assam: Local Holiday Announced In Lakhimpur Tomorrow

Lakhimpur district administration in Assam on Thursday announced a local holiday in the district in light of the upcoming session of Asam Sahitya Sabha.

The district administration today announced that Friday (February 3) will remain a local holiday across the district.

It may be noted that the 76th session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha is being held at Narayanpur in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Addressing the media ahead of the mega event on January 29, President Kuladhar Saikia announced that the newly elected president will assume charge at the Naraynpur convention.

Saikia said, “Preparations are going on well for the upcoming Narayanpur session. We are inviting people of the state, especially literary enthusiasts to it.”

The Asam Sahitya Sabha president, who was joined by Jadav Chandra Sharma, the secretary during the briefing, went on say, “For the first time, there will be digital conference at the Sahitya Sabha. A meeting with the agenda ‘Swadesh, Swabhiman’ will also be held for the first time.”