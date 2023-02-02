Assam: Local Holiday Announced In Lakhimpur Tomorrow

Lakhimpur district administration in Assam on Thursday announced a local holiday in the district in light of the upcoming session of Asam Sahitya Sabha.
The district administration today announced that Friday (February 3) will remain a local holiday across the district.
It may be noted that the 76th session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha is being held at Narayanpur in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.
Addressing the media ahead of the mega event on January 29, President Kuladhar Saikia announced that the newly elected president will assume charge at the Naraynpur convention.
Saikia said, “Preparations are going on well for the upcoming Narayanpur session. We are inviting people of the state, especially literary enthusiasts to it.”
The Asam Sahitya Sabha president, who was joined by Jadav Chandra Sharma, the secretary during the briefing, went on say, “For the first time, there will be digital conference at the Sahitya Sabha. A meeting with the agenda ‘Swadesh, Swabhiman’ will also be held for the first time.”
He said, “We are incorporating a new direction in history conference. We are also working for the tribal languages. For that reason, we are inviting all tribal sahitya sabha presidents as well.”
“The newly elected president will assume charge at the Narayanpur session. The chief guest will be noted Marathi poet and author Sharankumar Limbale,” added the President.
Furthermore, Saikia appraised the media about the financial crisis of the Asam Sahitya Sabha. He said that the salaries of employees were paid after taking a loan.
Meanwhile, Asam Sahitya Sabha secretary Jadav Charan Sharma speaking on participation of political entities in the two-day event said, “We need the support of various people to organize the convention. We need the help of people close to politics and government to organize the Narayanpur session as well as pay our employees.”