Disengagement At LAC "Nearly Complete", Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Thursday that the disengagement process at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is "nearly complete." Speaking at the inauguration of the Bob Khathing Museum in Tezpur, Assam, Singh emphasized that recent diplomatic and military talks between India and China have fostered a consensus to "restore the ground situation," based on "equal and mutual security."
Singh elaborated that, "At some areas along the LAC, discussions have been ongoing between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts." He confirmed that the consensus includes agreements on "patrolling and grazing in traditional areas," adding that while disengagement is almost concluded, further steps may take time. His statement follows formal confirmation from both nations regarding new patrolling arrangements along the contested LAC, which has seen heightened tensions since 2020 due to Chinese military manoeuvres in eastern Ladakh.
Notably, Singh cancelled his day's schedule due to the inclement weather in Arunachal Pradesh. He spent the night with the armed forces in Tezpur to celebrate Diwali. Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi was also present.
Notably, the diplomatic move comes on the heels of a high-profile meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an international summit, marking their first formal talks in five years. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of their nations’ relationship, stressing that strong ties between India and China are vital for regional and global peace.
Amid these developments, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong expressed optimism about the countries' future relations, stating that disagreements should not "restrict or interrupt" bilateral progress.
At the Tezpur ceremony, Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary, honoring his role in India's unification. "There are so many names that didn't get a proper place in our history," Singh said, "but that doesn't mean their sacrifices were small."
Unveiling Patel's statue, Singh highlighted India’s strength in diversity, stating, "The kind of unity we get to see in India is amazing. Our efforts should be to maintain this speciality." He further credited the Modi-led government for prioritizing economic and infrastructural growth in the Northeast, underlining the region's importance to India's unified identity.