Disengagement At LAC "Nearly Complete", Says Rajnath Singh

Singh elaborated that, "At some areas along the LAC, discussions have been ongoing between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts." He confirmed that the consensus includes agreements on "patrolling and grazing in traditional areas," adding that while disengagement is almost concluded, further steps may take time. His statement follows formal confirmation from both nations regarding new patrolling arrangements along the contested LAC, which has seen heightened tensions since 2020 due to Chinese military manoeuvres in eastern Ladakh.