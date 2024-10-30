Rajnath Singh Celebrates Diwali with Armed Forces in Assam's Tezpur

Further, the Defence Minister also added that India’s rising stature on the global stage is largely attributed to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strength of its Armed Forces. He urged the soldiers to remain alert and ready to deal with threats which may emerge from the ever-evolving global security scenario.

He also praised the concept of Barakhana, emphasising its role in fostering camaraderie among the ranks. “Barakhana illustrates that we are more than just our official titles; we are a family united in our commitment to safeguarding the nation,” he said.