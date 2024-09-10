Disgraced Dr Mridupaban Nath Jailed On Charges Of Signature Forging

After Mangaldoi police arrested disgraced Diphu Medical College associate professor Dr Mridupaban Nath, he was produced before a court on Tuesday after his police custody was over. Dr Nath was then taken to jail where he is lodged now.
This comes after the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell apprehended a female Assamese singer, Kakoli Pathak for her alleged role in blackmailing Dr Nath. He is linked to a web of crimes including accumulating disproportionate assets and allegations of bigamy against him.
Mangaldoi police had arrested Dr Mridupaban Nath from Guwahati in connection with a case filed by Mangaldoi situated JNSM Hospital's proprietor Dr Rupam Mahanta.
Dr Nath is accused of forging the signature of Dr Rupam Mahanta in documents filed with the CM Vigilance Cell.
Notably, the CM Vigilance Cell was probing him last month for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. In the wake of the investigations against him, the state's medical registration council cancelled his registration for six months. Moreover, he was asked to submit his registration documents within a week.
The sleuths recovered cash amounting to Rs 8 to 9 lakhs during the raids at his home. The officials had to use cash-counting machines used in banks for the process. He also reportedly owns shares in several private hospitals.
Dr Mridu Paban Nath is an associate professor at Diphu Medical College's Department of Anaesthesiology. He had been suspended some time ago due to negligence in performing his duty.
Dr Nath's first wife also accused him of bigamy. According to her, he remarried before divorcing her, regarding which she registered a case against him.
Earlier this month, the investigators detained Kakoli Pathak, an Assamese singer over the matter. Kakoli Pathak had reportedly forced Dr Nath for marriage even after knowing that he was already married. This reportedly led to estrangement between him and his wife. However, when Dr Nath refused to marry her following his divorce, Pathak filed an FIR with Dispur Police Station.
Later on, she held this as leverage over Dr Mridupaban Nath, extorting Rs 1 crore from him along with a flat in Guwahati and a car to withdraw the case. The CM Vigilance cell detained her to find out what else she took from Dr Nath.