Dispur MLA Seeks Golden Temple at Zubeen Garg’s Sonapur Memorial

Dispur MLA Atul Bora on Wednesday wrote to Assam Chief Minister, urging immediate cabinet action to allocate land and launch an urgent, transparent probe into a raft of alleged land irregularities surrounding the late singer-actor Zubeen Garg’s memorial in Sonapur — and formally proposed construction of a “Zubeen Garg Golden Temple” and park on 50 bighas of land around the gravesite.

In a strongly worded letter, Bora — who represents Dispur’s No. 52 constituency — said he visited Sonapur during the Lakshmi Puja on October 6 and was shocked to find the area around Zubeen Garg’s burial site crowded with thousands of mourners and scores of vehicles. “The gravesite had turned into a pilgrimage site,” the MLA wrote, adding that the scale of daily public gatherings showed the urgent need for a permanent, dignified memorial and visitor facilities.

Bora asked the state cabinet to approve a plan that would use all available government land for the memorial and allow the remainder to be raised through public donations. “Whatever the government can provide, let it provide,” he wrote, and requested that the Chief Minister sanction a formal scheme to build the Golden Temple and adjoining park as soon as possible.

Land dispute and alleged irregularities

The letter also outlines several land disputes and alleged irregularities in and around Sonapur. Bora says that on his first day in office he had sought 20 bighas of land for the memorial, but that the cabinet approved only 10 bighas. He raised fresh alarm about other, much larger land transactions nearby — naming Don Bosco University as having acquired large tracts of land allegedly without proper survey — and claimed that official land records (referred to in the letter as “N.C.”) show many of these parcels have not been properly surveyed.

Bora said he had earlier written to the district commissioner (DC) requesting a probe into how Don Bosco allegedly acquired hundreds of bighas, and he referred to ongoing litigation concerning roughly 300 bighas. He warned that a full and honest inquiry might reveal that more than 500 bighas have been irregularly diverted into the hands of private parties by small, incremental transfers.

The MLA also alleged that a prominent local elected representative had acquired 42 bighas close to the gravesite through similarly opaque means, and asked that this parcel be merged with an adjacent eight bighas to create a consolidated 50-bigha site for the memorial and park. “Protecting public land in tribal and commons areas has been a priority of mine,” Bora wrote, “and yet we are witnessing repeated encroachments under the guise of development.”

Calls for criminal probe and agency action

Bora demanded a swift, multi-agency investigation into the land deals and possible criminality, urging that the Enforcement Directorate, Crime Branch and other competent agencies be roped in immediately to ensure an impartial probe. He warned that unless those responsible — including any powerful political actors or influential private parties — are brought to book, public confidence in the process will falter.

The MLA reiterated that justice for Zubeen Garg must be paramount, arguing that land and administrative irregularities around the gravesite are part of a broader pattern that undermines accountability. “If the killers do not receive proper punishment, all other measures will be meaningless,” he wrote, warning of rumours that some accused might rapidly amass wealth unless checked by rigorous enforcement action.

Context and public sentiment

Bora’s letter also made an emotional appeal to the Chief Minister: he described the massive public outpouring at Sonapur and warned that millions of fans are watching how authorities respond. He said that if the late artist’s family does not find security or a rightful native plot for the memorial in Assam, supporters may mobilise in ways that will be hard to control.

The MLA additionally reminded the government of earlier requests and public promises: that 20 bighas had been sought for the memorial, that bureaucratic inquiries into Don Bosco’s land acquisition had been asked for but not satisfactorily completed, and that local officials had been asked to furnish investigation reports but had — according to Bora — not done so in a timely manner.

A way forward

In closing, Atul Bora asked the Chief Minister’s office to: (1) approve a formal plan and allocation for the Zubeen Garg Golden Temple and park on 50 bighas of consolidated land near the gravesite; (2) order an immediate, transparent land survey and forensic audit into recent large-scale land transfers in Sonapur and nearby areas; and (3) ensure that central agencies are empowered to act swiftly so justice and public trust are restored.

Bora’s appeal combines administrative demands with a clear political warning: unless the state acts decisively to secure public land and deliver a credible, speedy investigation into both the killing and the alleged land irregularities, public anger and suspicion will only grow.

