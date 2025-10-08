DSP Sandipan Garg Sent to 7-Day SIT Custody in Zubeen Garg Case

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg, brother of Zubeen Garg’s relative, has been sent to 7 days of custody under the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The SIT team had sought 14 days custody but the court granted them only seven days, sources informed.

Sandipan, who had accompanied Zubeen Garg to Singapore, has been questioned by the SIT for the fifth consecutive day.

Following the interrogation today, he was formally arrested and taken into custody for further investigation. The grounds for his arrest have not yet been disclosed.

More details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

