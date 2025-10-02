Dispur Police Summons Nilutpal Bora for Allegedly Threatening Media

Singer and music director Singer Nilotpal Bora appears at Dispur Police Station, following an FIR by the Journalists’ Union of Assam

On Tuesday, Dispur police are investigating Nilotpal Bora, against whom the Journalists’ Union of Assam (JUA) had filed a complaint earlier.

In addition, several FIRs had been lodged against Bora by journalists across the state.

The complaint alleges that Bora threatened a working journalist, warning that he would break the journalist’s camera, when the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg arrived from Borjhar Airport and were taken to his residence in Kahilipara. The incident drew strong condemnation from the Journalists’ Union of Assam.

The journalists also pointed out that Bora’s actions may have influenced certain individuals to target working journalists, resulting in assaults and damage to cameras during the coverage.

The association demanded strict legal action against Bora. It further urged the state government, including Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his capacity as Home Minister, and DGP Harmit Singh, to ensure the safety of working journalists.

The media association also called on the Minister of Public Relations, Piyush Hazarika, to ensure a proper investigation of the incident.

Meanwhile, when confronted by journalists, Nilutpal Bora reportedly did not acknowledge his mistake. Instead, he arrogantly suggested that FIRs be filed against him and appeared evasive, giving inconsistent statements when questioned.

