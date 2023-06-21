‘Disrespect to Justice’ Ripun Bora on Delimitation Process in Assam

A few hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the draft proposal for the delimitation exercise in Assam, the president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of the state unit, Ripun Bora termed the process as ‘ultimate disrespect’ to justice and impartiality.
Bora in a statement said that the party is infuriated over the rush of the draft proposal publication of the delimitation process in Assam adding, “The Election Commission has given up its independence in this regard and acted under the influence of BJP. This undemocratic move for the convenience of the BJP government is unacceptable.”
“The unveiling of the draft proposal for the delimitation process by ECI just after a few days Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, made the announcement that the proposal will be released shortly has made it transparent that the commission is influenced by the chief minister and BJP-led government and published the draft proposal hastily to ensure their vote count,” he alleged.
“This is another conspiracy of the BJP party to attack the democracy of the country,” he added.
He further said that as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state has not been completed yet, therefore the release of the draft proposal of the delimitation process was unreasonable. "We will not accept delimitation process on the basis of Census 2001 without completing NRC," the TMC chief said.
Meanwhile, Bora emphasized, “The draft proposal has been prepared according to the 2001 census despite the fact of us demanding delimitation process to be done as per the latest census. In addition, there was no need to rush in taking this step in the state at a time when just after a few years delimitation process will be exercised across the country in 2026 as during that period, the delimitation process will be again exercised in Assam along with the rest of the states in the country.”
By stating the facts and reasons, the TMC has opposed the move and demanded the withdrawal of the draft.