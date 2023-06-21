‘Disrespect to Justice’ Ripun Bora on Delimitation Process in Assam

Meanwhile, Bora emphasized, “The draft proposal has been prepared according to the 2001 census despite the fact of us demanding delimitation process to be done as per the latest census. In addition, there was no need to rush in taking this step in the state at a time when just after a few years delimitation process will be exercised across the country in 2026 as during that period, the delimitation process will be again exercised in Assam along with the rest of the states in the country.”