"Distributed Lands Belong to Chaiduar Reserve, Not Sonai-Rupai": Land Patta Beneficiaries Clarify

The Sonitpur District Forest Rights Association has clarified its stance following controversy over recent land patta distributions in the Dhekiajuli constituency.

On November 5, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal distributed land pattas to 2,400 residents across 72 villages in the Rangapara coal zone of Dhekiajuli. Soon after, RTI activist Dilip Nath alleged that only 34 villages actually received pattas and claimed that the beneficiaries were encroachers of the Sonai-Rupai wildlife sanctuary.

After serious allegations against him about owning land in the Tribal belt in Sonapur, which Assam legislative assembly LoP Debabrata Saikia highlighted with documents, fresh allegations against Mr Singhal providing land patta inside a wildlife sanctuary have been levelled.

The Forest Rights Association, however, rejected these claims, stating that none of the recipients were encroachers. “Most of the beneficiaries have been residing in these forest areas for 50–60 years. We are not from Bangladesh or China; we are rightful sons of the soil,” the association said.

Another beneficiary of the land pattas added that the distributed lands do not fall under the Sonai-Rupai wildlife sanctuary but are part of the Chaiduar Reserve. He accused Dilip Nath of spreading false information to defame Minister Ashok Singhal, saying, “Dilip Nath just blabbers things. If such claims continue, we will protest against them.”

