Renowned Folk Artist Ramcharan Bharali’s Last Rites to Be Held with State Honours in Nalbari

The last rites of Renowned folk artist Ramcharan Bharali, celebrated for his mastery of the traditional Nagara Naam performance, will be performed today near his residence in Kumarikata, Nalbari, with full state honours.

A large number of artists, students, and admirers gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran artist, whose contributions to Assamese arts have left a lasting legacy.

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, along with other state ministers, attended the ceremony to honour Bharali’s memory.

Speaking on the occasion, a member of AASU expressed deep sorrow over the artist’s demise, recalling how Bharali used to guide and advise the youth on moral and cultural values. He added that Samujjwal Bhattacharyya would also attend the ceremony later.

The AASU representative further highlighted that three key demands had been made in honour of Bharali, including conferring state recognition and formal honours posthumously, as such recognition was not given during his lifetime. The demands aim to preserve and celebrate his enduring legacy in Assamese art and culture.

Earlier, the renowned folk artist had passed away late Thursday night. After having his evening meal, Bharali had suddenly fallen ill and breathed his last, leaving Assam’s folk arts community in profound grief.

Also Read: Legendary Nagara Artist Ramcharan Bharali Passes Away