District-Wise Zubeen Garg Memorial Events Announced by AJYCP

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has announced that district-wise memorial events will be held on October 5 to mark the first Shraddha (ritual in memory) of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

AJYCP president Palash Changmai addressing a press conference here in Guwahati stated that the cultural programs across Assam will commence with a performance of Zubeen Garg’s iconic song, “Mayabini Ratir Bukut”, as a tribute to the late singer. AJYCP leaders have also reiterated their demand for a posthumous Bharat Ratna award for Zubeen Garg.

As part of commemorative efforts, AJYCP has announced plans to install at least 10 full-sized statues of Zubeen Garg across Assam, with the first statue to be erected in Dhemaji's Jonai.

On the ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, the AJYCP expressed strong criticism of authorities for failing to arrest Shyamkanu Mahanta so far, calling it “unfortunate and embarrassing.” They have demanded his immediate arrest.

The organization's chief also raised questions regarding Siddharth Sharma, noting that protests were held today against him, yet no action has been taken. They stated that both CID and SIT have been unable to complete the investigation, and urged that the CBI take over the case.

The youth leader also demanded that all accused individuals, including non-resident Indians present in Singapore at the time of the incident, be brought under investigation. They called for scrutiny of videos submitted in parts by different people and questioned why the singer was not immediately taken to a hospital instead of receiving CPR at sea.

He further demanded transparency regarding financial support from the Assam government, other northeastern state governments, and the central government to Shyamkanu Mahanta. They criticized authorities for inaction despite seven days having passed since the incident.

Changmai also highlighted the controversial close relationship between Mahanta and the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, questioning how it can be justified that Mahanta is now allegedly out of favour. He called for government intervention to prevent cultural figures from being misused for personal or political gain and urged that all efforts be made to include Zubeen Garg’s name in the Guinness World Records, in a proper and accountable manner.

Finally, the organization reiterated its demand that the CBI take over the case to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Also Read: Confusion at LGBI Airport as Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Arrest Looms