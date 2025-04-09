DITEC Assam Receives National Recognition for Strengthening Aadhaar Ecosystem

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) successfully hosted its National Level Stakeholder Conference, "Aadhaar Samvaad" on April 8, 2025, at the esteemed Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi. The event gathered prominent stakeholders from across the nation to discuss Aadhaar's transformative impact and its expanding ecosystem.

A key moment of the event was the presentation of awards honoring exceptional contributions to the Aadhaar authentication ecosystem. The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (DITEC), Government of Assam, was bestowed with a Certificate of Recognition for its outstanding efforts in strengthening the Aadhaar Authentication (Auth) ecosystem in the North-East region.

Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Director of DITEC, accepted the award on behalf of the department. This recognition highlights DITEC's ongoing dedication to leveraging digital infrastructure to foster inclusive development in Assam and the broader North-East region.

The event provided a valuable platform for sharing knowledge, showcasing best practices, and celebrating success stories that reinforce Aadhaar’s mission of promoting inclusive governance and service delivery.