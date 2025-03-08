Aadhaar Logs 225 Crore Authentication Transactions in February

Aadhaar continues to play a pivotal role in India's digital transformation, with nearly 225 crore authentication transactions and 43 crore e-KYC transactions recorded in February 2025 alone, according to an official release on Friday.

The growing adoption of Aadhaar-based verification highlights its expanding significance in banking, finance, and other sectors, ensuring more seamless, secure, and efficient processes.

The total number of e-KYC transactions in February stood at 42.89 crore, marking a nearly 14% increase compared to the same period last year.

"Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play an important role for banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience, and helping in ease of doing business," the release stated.

By the end of February 2025, Aadhaar authentication transactions surpassed 14,555 crore, while total e-KYC transactions exceeded 2,311 crore.

Aadhaar face authentication has also witnessed significant traction, with a record-breaking 12.54 crore transactions in February—the highest monthly figure since the modality was introduced in October 2021.

"At least 97 entities have so far on-boarded to use face authentication. Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd, PhonePe, Karur Vysya Bank and J&K Bank were the new entrants who have on-boarded to use face authentication," the release stated.

Since its launch, cumulative face authentication transactions have crossed 115 crore, with nearly 87 crore occurring in the current financial year alone.