Massive Fire Engulfs Cotton Warehouse in Assam’s Silchar

The fire reportedly erupted in Silchar's Janiganj area reducing the ware house to ashes.
A devastating fire broke out amid Diwali festivities on Thursday in a cotton warehouse in Assam’s Silchar, sources said.

The fire reportedly erupted in Silchar’s Janiganj area reducing the ware house to ashes. The blaze, suspected to have started from firecracker sparks, quickly spread, leading to panic in the locality.

Following the incident, several fire tenders from across the district were dispatched to the site to bring the blazing inferno under control.

The incident has sparked widespread alarm in the area as efforts continue to prevent the fire from spreading further.

