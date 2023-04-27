DNLA Signs Historic Peace Agreement with Assam Govt

Speaking at the occasion, Amit Shah said, “With today’s agreement being signed, all tribal militant groups have laid down their arms and have joined mainstream and become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development journey. This is a step towards progressive Northeast that the prime minister had visualized and promised. With the signing of this treaty, all kinds of violence and terrorism from Dima Hasao district have ended.”

Meanwhile, representatives of the banned outfit also expressed their satisfaction with the signing of the agreement.

On September 2021, the DNLA had declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months following an appeal by the chief minister. The ceasefire has been extended since then. The DNLA announcement in 2021 came two weeks after the insurgent group allegedly fired upon on a convoy of seven trucks in the Dima Hasao district, killing five people and injuring one. The DNLA was established in April 2019 seeking a sovereign territory for the Dimasa tribals and launched an armed insurgency to achieve its goal.