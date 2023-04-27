DNLA to Sign MoU with Assam Govt in New Delhi Today

The MoU will be signed at around 6:30 pm at the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers of MHA and the Assam Government.

The DNLA earlier this month had announced the extension of unilateral ceasefire. Juhthai, the chairman of the outfit, wrote to Assam Chief Minister informing DNLA's decision to extend the ceasefire by another six months. On September 2021, the DNLA in response to Assam Chief Minister's demand for peace declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months. The declaration came precisely two weeks after the DNLA was accused of opening fire on a convoy of seven trucks on August 26 in the Dima Hasao district, killing five people and injuring one.