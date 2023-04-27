DNLA to Sign MoU with Assam Govt in New Delhi Today

Militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) and the Government of Assam will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday evening.
The MoU will be signed at around 6:30 pm at the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers of MHA and the Assam Government.
The DNLA earlier this month had announced the extension of unilateral ceasefire. Juhthai, the chairman of the outfit, wrote to Assam Chief Minister informing DNLA's decision to extend the ceasefire by another six months. On September 2021, the DNLA in response to Assam Chief Minister's demand for peace declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months. The declaration came precisely two weeks after the DNLA was accused of opening fire on a convoy of seven trucks on August 26 in the Dima Hasao district, killing five people and injuring one.
The DNLA was established in April 2019 to pursue the Dimasa people's sovereignty through an armed campaign. The Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, as well as some areas of the neighbouring Nagaland, are thought to be active DNLA hotspots.
On April 20, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed a MoU to resolve the long-standing border dispute, which has been an issue for over five decades. The discussions were held on eight border areas of Assam and 12 of Arunachal Pradesh. Both sides have agreed to maintain the status quo in these areas until a final settlement is reached. The agreement further includes provisions for better communication between the two states and a joint survey to resolve any disputes that may arise in the future.