Documentary on Lachit Borphukan Soon: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a documentary film on Bir Lachit Borphukan will be made shortly.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of Audio-Visual Hub at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati on Monday.

The Audio-Visual Hub was constructed at the cost of Rs. 10 crores.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony he said, “I am delighted to inaugurate the Audio Visual Hub.”

He tweeted, “It will enable producers across Assam & other NE states to do all post-production activities of their films without going outside the region.”

“Filmmakers can add latest audio-visual affects to their films at subsidised rates at the hub,” he added.

CM Sarma said due to the emergence of Over the Top (OTT) platforms, the trouble of deciding where to release movies has almost disappeared.

He appealed to the Assamese Filmmakers to make multilingual films.

He further announced to set up new theatre at Jyoti Chitraban with a capacity of 1,500 people.

Along with this, several cinema halls will be set up across Guwahati including Khanapara with a capacity of 5,000 people.

Moreover, he added that ITA Machkhowa will be renovated.

