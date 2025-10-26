“Doesn’t Know Assamese, Yet Wants to Be Assam CM”: Bhabesh Kalita

Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita on Sunday took a sharp dig at Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, criticizing him for what he called a disrespectful remark in connection with the late singer and actor Zubeen Garg. Kalita described it as unfortunate that neither Gogoi nor some Congress workers showed basic courtesy at the revered artist’s memorial.

Speaking to journalists at the “Mann Ki Baat” event in Rangia’s Manahkuchi, Kalita alleged that Gogoi lacks a proper understanding of the Assamese language. The MLA accused Gogoi of mispronouncing the title of Zubeen Garg’s film, saying he referred to “Roi Roi Binale” as “Roi Roi Binaloi”, thereby distorting the original name.

Taking a pointed dig, Kalita added, “Gogoi doesn’t even know the Assamese language, yet he aspires to become the Chief Minister of Assam.”

In a further barb, the Rangia MLA suggested that Gogoi, who reportedly prefers speaking in English, should consider staying in England if that suits him better.