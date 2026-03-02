Assam: Nagaon, Darrang Declare Dol Jatra Holiday Declared on March 4

The Nagaon and Darrang district administrations in Assam have declared a local holiday on March 4 in observance of Dol Jatra. The orders were issued on Monday by the respective district commissioners, clarifying that essential services and examination-related duties will continue without disruption.

The Dol Jatra holiday will be applicable within the jurisdiction of both districts, but exemptions have been clearly outlined in the official notifications.

Nagaon

Nagaon district commissioner Devasish Sharma issued a formal order declaring March 4 (Wednesday) as a local holiday for Dol Jatra. The notification specifies that teachers and staff assigned to examination duties will not be covered under the holiday.

Essential services in the district will also function as usual, ensuring that critical public services remain unaffected despite the holiday declaration.

Darrang

In a similar move, Darrang district commissioner Pubali Gohain announced a local holiday in the district on Wednesday for the festival. The declaration was made under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The notification clearly states that officers, staff and teachers engaged in examination work, along with those connected to essential services, are exempted from the holiday.

“All concerned Government departments have been instructed to ensure that urgent matters, if any, are duly attended to on the said day, i.e., March 4, 2026,” the notification mentioned.

