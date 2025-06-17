“Donate BJP Land, Not Grab Tribal Land”—Gaurav Gogoi Hits Out at CM Sarma

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of illegally acquiring tribal land in the name of promoting industry in Assam. Gogoi alleged that lands in Bashbari and Umrangso, which are protected under the Forest Rights Act and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, are being forcefully taken from indigenous communities.

“If the Chief Minister genuinely wants land for industries, he should start by donating the thousands of bighas owned by BJP ministers and their families,” Gogoi said. “Instead, he is targeting tribal land protected by law. This is a clear violation of constitutional rights.”

Tribal Land in Bashbari and Umrangso Under Threat, Says Congress

According to Gogoi, the BJP-led Assam government is bypassing legal safeguards and forcibly acquiring tribal land for proposed industrial and infrastructural projects. “This is not industrial development—this is displacement of indigenous communities under the pretext of progress,” he said.

The Congress leader warned that such actions are not only unjust but also unconstitutional. “The land in Bashbari and Umrangso belongs to tribal communities. It is protected under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and the Sixth Schedule. The government cannot and should not acquire it without consent,” he stated.

Congress Vows to Resist Land Acquisition, Launches #এইবাৰ-যুঁজ-এখন-হ’ব Campaign

Calling it a “government-backed land grab,” Gogoi declared that the Congress will launch state-wide protests and legal action if the unlawful acquisition continues. He also announced the party's campaign slogan #এইবাৰ-যুঁজ-এখন-হ’ব (This Time, It Will Be a Fight), signaling an intense political battle ahead.

“We will not let this conspiracy succeed. Congress stands with the tribal people of Assam,” Gogoi asserted, urging citizens and community leaders to resist the alleged land encroachments.

No Official Response Yet from Assam Government

As of now, the Assam government has not responded to the allegations made by Gaurav Gogoi. However, the issue has sparked widespread concern in the affected regions of Dima Hasao and Chirang, where residents claim they were not consulted before land surveys began.

