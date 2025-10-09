"Don’t Ask Me About That Demon": Kishore Barua When Asked About Siddharth Sharma

Partha Pratim Goswami, musician and accompanist of the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, along with his businessman friend Kishore Barua, appeared before the CID today.

Speaking to the media, Kishore Barua said, “I had filed an FIR at Sarupeta police station, and they summoned me for questioning for three days. Today, I came and recorded my statement in court. I believe my testimony will assist the investigation 200 per cent.”

When asked about Siddharth Sharma, Barua reacted sharply, saying, “Don’t ask me about that demon.”

“Zubin was like God to me. If he weren’t there, I wouldn’t be a businessman today; I might have ended up as a bus handyman or conductor,” Barua said.

He added, “I want them to face public punishment. Let them be publicly hanged—we will stone them. Whether in the judge’s field or elsewhere, let justice be visible.”

The statements mark another development in the ongoing investigation related to Zubin Garg’s associates.

