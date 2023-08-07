"Don't Fall In Love With Girls...": Sherman Ali's Appeal To Muslim Men

Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed has once again stroked controversy, this time by urging Muslim youths of Assam to marry girls only belonging to their religion.
While speaking to media persons on Monday, Sherman Ali appealed Muslim youths to have a love relationship and marry only Muslim girls.
Sherman Ali Ahmed said, “I earnestly appeal to all Muslim youths to have love relationships only with girls of their own religion. There are many beautiful Muslim girls. I request Muslim youths to marry them and not get attracted to girls of other religions. Even though you might want to have relationships with non-Muslim women, try to control your mind.”
The Baghbor MLA further spoke about fake identity that youths create and said that this is a narrative that has been given form recently.
“There is nothing called fake identity. How can someone fall in love by giving a fake identity? This is actually a narrative that has been build up by people. Two people can fall in love only after they meet and there is understanding between both of them. However, I request Muslim youths to maintain their self-respect and marry only Muslim girls."