"I’ll Be in Jail Before Elections": Shrinkhal Chaliha Blasts BJP, Defends 'Miya' Expulsion Drive

Appearing on News Hour with Executive Editor Sunit Bhuyan on Pratidin Time on Thursday, Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha made a series of explosive claims on alleged demographic manipulation in Upper Assam, blaming both state inaction and political opportunism for the growing unrest in indigenous areas.

Chaliha, who heads the indigenous-rights-focused Bir Lachit Sena, warned of a looming crisis if various indigenous groups fail to unite under a common platform. “I have good terms with all other indigenous organizations in the state, including top AASU leaders. But there must be one umbrella where all organizations can come together. Otherwise, protests on the same issues keep overlapping without results,” he said during the televised discussion.

“Encroachment is Planned, Not Accidental”

Chaliha alleged that demographic changes in Upper Assam are not incidental but deliberately orchestrated. “There will be a time when Upper Assam—five or ten years down the line—will be forced to seek new ways of thinking because of this demographic pressure. Encroachment is happening systematically, it’s not random,” he said.

Citing intelligence inputs, Chaliha claimed, “Vehicles from Nagaon are regularly bringing suspected migrants into districts like Jorhat and Sivasagar. These vehicles drop them at designated spots under the guidance of brokers and return empty. If there’s one house in a new location today, there’ll be 60 in six months.”

He highlighted Nauboisha in Lakhimpur as a prime example of rapid demographic transformation over the past decade.

Slams Government for Inaction, Warns of Communal Fallout

Chaliha expressed frustration over the alleged apathy of the state government in responding to the issue. “We urged the government, the DC, and the SP of Sivasagar to act. But no proper steps were taken. This is BJP’s mistake—and the result is that a purely indigenous land rights issue is turning into a Hindu-Muslim issue,” he said.

According to Chaliha, even indigenous Muslims in Sivasagar are now voicing concerns about being displaced. “What’s happening is that these migrants marry indigenous Muslim girls, and then they’re legitimized as sons-in-law. Soon, they enter the voter rolls. This is a pattern,” he stated.

“I Was Jailed Under BJP, How Am I Their Agent?”

Rejecting accusations that Bir Lachit Sena is aligned with the BJP or RSS, Chaliha said, “How can I be a BJP agent when I’ve spent more time in jail under their rule than anyone else in Assam? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma imposed the NSA on me. I was kept in jail for four months. And mark my words—I will be jailed again before the next election.”

He reiterated that Bir Lachit Sena’s stand on illegal migration is not communal. “We have never spared even Hindu Bangladeshi migrants. Our position is consistent. But just because we oppose Muslim Bangladeshi infiltrators, we’re being labeled communal. That’s unfair,” Chaliha said, also accusing AAMSU of promoting communal narratives.

Hits Out at Akhil Gogoi Over Letter to Sena Secretary

Chaliha reserved harsh criticism for Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, who had recently written a letter to Bir Lachit Sena Chief Secretary Rantu Paniphukan. “It seems Gogoi believes there will be two factions within Bir Lachit Sena. Let me tell him clearly—many tried to divide us, but no one succeeded,” Chaliha said on News Hour.

He further questioned Gogoi’s silence on those who raised religious slogans in Sivasagar. “Instead of writing to the people who chanted ‘Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar’ or those who said Bangladeshis will be protected in Upper Assam, he wrote to us. That’s unacceptable,” Chaliha said.

He also took a dig at Gogoi for allegedly ignoring the Sena after receiving their support during the 2021 Assembly elections. “After becoming MLA, he didn’t even thank us,” Chaliha said.

Congress Accuses CM of Backing “Mob Campaign”

On the same day, the Assam Congress held a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan where senior leader Ripun Bora accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of backing organizations involved in what he termed “mob violence” against Bengalee-origin Muslims in Upper Assam.

“This is not a spontaneous movement. It is state-sponsored violence against a particular community, carried out with the CM’s indirect support,” Bora alleged. The Congress has announced it will soon move the Governor and approach the President of India to demand Sarma’s removal.

“I Will Continue Till 2029”

Ending his appearance on News Hour, Shrinkhal Chaliha affirmed his long-term commitment to the movement. “I have nationalist blood in me—it’s inbuilt from childhood. I will lead this fight till 2029, after which a new generation will carry it forward,” he said.

As the “Miya eviction” campaign gains ground in various districts, Chaliha’s televised remarks have added fresh fuel to Assam’s complex debate over land, identity, and migration—setting the stage for a volatile political run-up to 2026.

