Gaurav Gogoi Visits Jorhat, Vows to Uproot Syndicate Rule

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief Gaurav Gogoi arrived in Jorhat on Saturday in his first visit to the town since taking charge as the state Congress chief. Accompanied by senior Congress leaders including Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, Pradip Sarkar, and several other party members, Gogoi expressed deep gratitude to the people of Jorhat, his hometown.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi reflected on his late father and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s political beginnings in Jorhat, stating, “Today, we have come to Jorhat, my hometown from where my father began his political journey. We seek his blessings, and wherever he is, I hope he is proud of our progress. We will always be grateful to the people of Jorhat.”

Gogoi further added that the support shown by the people of Assam, especially during the recent Lok Sabha elections, has strengthened the party’s resolve. “If we weren’t deserving, the Centre would not have entrusted us with such responsibility. We thank the people of Assam for believing in us,” he said.

He highlighted the growing problem of artificial floods in parts of Assam, including Guwahati. Gogoi said that the Congress is committed to liberating the people from corruption, syndicate raj, threats, and loot. “We are here to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Assam,” he asserted.

He also informed that after arriving at the airport, he would head to his residence. “Since the end of the Lok Sabha elections, we have been preparing for the 2026 Assam Assembly Polls. We had said then that we will focus on it next,” Gogoi stated, emphasizing that the Congress does not operate on internal lobbies but works solely for the people of Assam.

