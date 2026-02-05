Dr Gyanashree Bora To Rejoin Raijor Dal Today

Dr Gyanashree Bora, who had earlier resigned from her government service, will join the Raijor Dal on Thursday, the party president, Akhil Gogoi, announced in a Facebook post.

Advertisment

Dr Bora was serving as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry at Goalpara College, a post she had joined in June 2023. With her resignation, she will be returning to active politics after a brief stint in academia.

In his social media post, Akhil Gogoi confirmed that Dr Bora will formally rejoin the Raijor Dal today at Agnideep Hotel in Guwahati’s ABC locality at around 3 pm.

Before joining government service, Dr Bora was associated with the Raijor Dal, where she served as the party’s spokesperson and also held the post of president of its women’s wing.

Speaking after her resignation, Dr Bora confirmed that she will actively participate in politics once again. Her move has sparked political interest, with indications that she may contest elections as a Raijor Dal candidate from either the Khumtai or Moriani constituency.