Bhupen Hazarika's Kuthori Home Handed Over to Locals for Preservation

At a time when the centenary celebrations of music maestro Dr. Bhupen Hazarika have turned into an ‘extravaganza’ across Assam and other parts of the world, the preservation and protection of his ‘dear’ house in Kaziranga’s Kuthori has turned into a failure.

However, in some good news, on the occasion of the legend’s centenary birthday, his house has been transferred from the Assam government for its perseverance to the villagers of Kuthori. The decision comes after years of neglect that had left admirers disappointed.

Reportedly, this place was sealed for almost five years and because of that the locals were disappointed towards the government’s decision. At the occasion of Hazarika’s 100th birthday, the government is planning to build a cultural project honoring the maestro’s contributions which will be a centre point of attraction to fellow researchers, national and international tourists as well.

Kuthori residence, where Hazarika spent a significant part of his life writing, composing, and playing the harmonium and tabla, had been sealed for nearly five years. Despite being acquired by the state government from Fatik Neog for a sum of Rs 2.51 crore, the house and its artifacts, including his bed and personal belongings, suffered from poor maintenance.

Even though the property was transferred to the government, it can be seen that all the monuments and items including his bed were in lack of preservation.

Local caretaker Haren Neog, who has been looking after the property since 1974, expressed heartfelt joy at the development. Neog, who became close to Dr. Hazarika in 1975, said his decades-long struggle to preserve the home had finally borne fruit

While speaking about the matter, Neog said, “This is a success for all the people of Assam that finally this house has been recognized by the government, its potential will be preserved to tribute Dr. Hazarika. The successful transformation of this house happened with the help of government officials, the reporter and the local people. Amidst all the threats or disappointment from other people, he still stood on his ground and fought for the preservation, which is now finally in his favour."

He shared his happiness because this place is now open for the followers and students who can light diyas in honor of him.

The government’s proposed cultural project at Kuthori, once completed, is expected to become a focal point of cultural tourism in Assam, celebrating the life and works of the man who gave voice to the soul of the state.

