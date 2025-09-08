How is Assam Celebrating Centenary of The 'Bard of Brahmaputra'?

Assam came alive with music, dance, and heartfelt tributes as the state celebrated the centenary birth anniversary of its legendary son, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

From satras to towns, communities across the state honoured the “Bard of the Brahmaputra”, whose songs of humanity, brotherhood, and Assamese pride continue to inspire generations.

In Barpeta, the festivities began at the stroke of midnight, where hundreds gathered at Panch Aali Chowk to sing his immortal songs, dance, and burst fireworks in his memory. Cultural body Ranghar Barpeta organized a music and dance competition titled "Ek Nixa Bhupen Dar Gaan". Barpeta Satra’s satradhikar Dr. Babul Chandra lit a ceremonial diya before a hand-drawn portrait of the maestro by artist Nirjuraj Das. The district commissioner and other senior officials also joined the celebrations. Organizers further announced plans to stage a biopic and theatre productions based on Hazarika’s life and works.

In Bokakhat, former MLA Jiten Gogoi unveiled a statue of Dr. Hazarika, with the district administration and cultural organisations paying floral tributes and lighting diyas. The iconic song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” resonated through the fields as people sang together. Later, the Bokakhat Natya Mandir hosted a cultural evening dedicated to him.

Digboi uniquely paid homage when Yudhbir Rana translated the Assamese classic “Buku Hom Hom Kore” into Bengali, adding a new dimension to Hazarika’s cross-cultural reach.

In Golaghat, a day-long celebration was organized at Trimurti Kshetra under the initiative of the state government, the district administration, and the cultural department. Assam ministers Ajanta Neog and Atul Bora, along with DC Pulak Mahanta, SP Rajen Singh, and Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, participated in the candlelight ceremony and offered floral tributes. The gathering was moved by the collective rendition of “Asom Amar Rupohi.”

In Jogighopa, admirers upheld their annual tradition of community singing of Dr. Hazarika’s classics. Local artist Niranjan Barman dedicated a new composition and lit candles before his portrait.

At his birthplace in Sadiya, the celebrations carried a special significance. A two-day program, organized by the foundation Light for Life with support from local residents, saw the lighting of 100 lamps before 100 portraits of the maestro, symbolizing his centenary year.

The centenary celebrations across Assam underscored the enduring influence of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s artistry. Known as the voice of the people, his songs transcended boundaries of caste, creed, and language, carrying forward a message of universal brotherhood. On his 100th birth anniversary, Assam once again reaffirmed its bond with the legend whose melodies remain timeless.

