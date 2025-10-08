Dr Nripen Kumar Dutta Launches International Book on Holistic Education at Dubai Summit

Renowned educator Dr. Nripen Kumar Dutta, Founder and Principal of Miles Bronson Residential School, Borjhar, Guwahati, and recipient of the CBSE National Award for Pedagogy and School Leadership, launched his international book “Towards Holistic Education: Strategies & Techniques for Effective Teaching” at the AI in Education Leadership Dialogue – 2025 Summit held at the Shangri-La, Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

In the event, there were several eminent personalities present, academic leaders, and school principals from across India and the UAE.

Distinguished attendees included Dr. Gowri Prabha Prasad, Secretary of the Bangalore Sahodaya School Complex and Principal of Gurukul High School, Bangalore; Dr. Sanil Jose, Principal of Sanjo Central School, Kerala; Mr. Nagasamy Suresh Dinesh, Chairman of the Jayapriya Vidyalaya Group of Institutions; Fr. Lintesh Antony, Principal of Bharathamatha CMI Public School, Kerala; and Dr. Priyadarshi Nayak, Chairman of the Centre for Educational Development (CED) Foundation.

In his address, Dr Dutta emphasised the urgent need for resources that equip educators to deliver quality, holistic education addressing the emotional, social, intellectual, physical, and spiritual development of children.

He noted that while the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 highlights experiential, competency-based, and holistic learning, there remains a shortage of practical teaching tools to cultivate 21st-century skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration.

Drawing on over three decades of educational experience, Dr Dutta’s book provides teachers with practical strategies and techniques for modern classrooms. Key chapters include The Why of the Way We Teach Won’t Work, Building Excellence, Types of Assessment and Evaluation, Raising Behavioural Standards, Teaching & Using Smart Technology, Blended Learning & AI in the Classroom, Teaching Physical & Mental Health Education, and Major Learning Theories of Education.

The book also explores the transformative role of technology in education, examining smart tools, blended learning models, and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence in classrooms. Combining foundational educational theories with forward-looking insights, it offers a balanced perspective that integrates traditional and innovative approaches.

From rethinking outdated teaching methods to promoting excellence in pedagogy, the book provides practical guidance on designing effective assessments, raising behavioural standards, and fostering holistic growth by integrating physical and mental health education.

“Whether you are a teacher striving to inspire, an administrator aiming to raise educational standards, or a policymaker shaping the future of learning, this book offers clarity, actionable strategies, and a vision for building excellence in education,” Dr Dutta remarked.

The Dubai launch marks a significant milestone in Dr Dutta’s ongoing efforts to advance holistic education and support teachers worldwide in adopting innovative, child-centric teaching practices.

