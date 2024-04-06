Assam
Sahitya Akademi Award Winner Dr Pranabjyoti Deka Passes Away
Known for his writings, Dr Pranabjyoti Deka was a novelist, researcher, dictionary writer and professor. He was born on July 21, 1939, in Kolkata.
Sahitya Akademi Award winner and noted short story writer Dr Pranabjyoti Deka passed away on Saturday at the age of 84 in Guwahati.
As per reports, he was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the last four days.
In December last year, Dr Pranabjyoti Deka was conferred with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for his book on Assamese short stories titled 'Dr Pranavjyoti Dekar Srestha Galpa' which was published in 2021.
His absence will be felt in the literary world and among fans of his writings.