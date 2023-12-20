Sahitya Akademi Awards: Assamese Author Pranavjyoti Deka Bags Prestigious Gong

A press release from the Sahitya Akademi mentioned, “The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a Jury of three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose. According to the procedure, the Executive Board declared the Awards on the basis of unanimous selections made by the Jurors or selection made on the basis of majority vote. The Awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of Award (i.e. between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2021).”