AdtU's Dr. Saikat Sen Named Among World’s Top 2% Scientists

Assam down town University (AdtU) has announced that Dr Saikat Sen, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, has been recognised among the world’s top 2% scientists in the latest 2025 Stanford University ranking by Elsevier. The ranking identifies researchers worldwide who have made significant contributions to science through their publications, citations, and overall impact.

This prestigious recognition reflects Dr Sen’s relentless dedication, innovative research, and tireless contributions to the field of pharmaceutical science. Over the years, his groundbreaking work has not only advanced academic knowledge but also had a tangible impact on healthcare and pharmaceutical research globally.

Dr Sen’s commitment to excellence, mentorship of young researchers, and collaborative spirit have made him a respected figure in the international scientific community.

His achievement brings immense pride to AdtU, inspiring students, faculty, and researchers to aim for global standards of innovation and scholarship and has strengthened the University's reputation as a hub of research and academic excellence in Northeast India. Over the years, Dr Sen has published numerous influential papers, collaborated with national and international research institutions, and guided countless students toward careers in science.

AdtU congratulates Dr Sen on this well-deserved honour and reaffirms its commitment to fostering research, innovation, and academic excellence.