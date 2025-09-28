India Poised to Lead Global Green Hydrogen Revolution, Says S&P Global

India is rapidly merging as a front-runner in the global green hydrogen sector, driven by strong government support, abundant renewable energy resources, and robust industrial infrastructure. This assessment comes from Dave Ernsberger, Co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, who praised India’s progress in building capabilities in this transformative clean energy domain.

Central to India’s ambitions is the National Green Hydrogen Mission, approved by the Union Cabinet on January 4, 2023, with an investment of ₹19,744 crore. The mission aims to position India as a global hub for the production, use, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives, targeting an annual production of 5 million metric tonnes by 2030.

Ernsberger highlighted that India’s extensive renewable energy assets, combined with its industrial base, give it a unique advantage in scaling up green hydrogen production. He emphasized that collaboration between government, private sector, and research institutions will be critical to driving the sector forward.

The government has also launched initiatives to foster innovation, including a ₹100 crore Call for Proposals to support start-ups developing hydrogen-based technologies. Analysts believe that India’s focus on green hydrogen could not only meet domestic energy demands but also position the country as a major exporter in the coming decade.

As countries worldwide seek sustainable energy solutions, India’s green hydrogen push could become a key pillar in the global clean energy transition.