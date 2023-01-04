Dr Tapan Saikia To Receive Assam's Highest Civilian Award | Check Full List

The Assam government on Wednesday decided to confer the state's highest civilian award to Dr. Tapan Saikia, renowned oncologist based in Mumbai.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the media announced the highest civilian awards of the state, namely Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav awards for the year 2023.

The decision was taken during the first Assam Cabinet meeting of the year that was held today. Following the meeting, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to reporters when he announced the civilian awards for the year.

The Assam CM announced that Dr. Tapan Saikia will be conferred with the Assam Baibhav, the highest civilian award in the state in the field of healthcare (cancer care) and public service.

A total of 21 civilians in different fields have been named to receive the three state civilian awards for their distinguished service.

Apart from Dr. Saikia, five eminent personalities have been selected to receive the Assam Saurav award. Additionally, 15 others will be awarded with the Assam Gaurav award.

Those who have been named by the government to receive the Assam Saurav award are Krishna Roy in the field of art and culture, Gilbert Sangma and Smt Nayanmoni Saikia in the field of sports, Dr. Binoy Kumar Saikia in the field of science and Dr. SashidharPhukan in the field of healthcare and public service.