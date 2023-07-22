Draft Delimitation Proposal: ECI Concludes 3-day Public Hearings, Over 6k Participated

In total, more than 6000 persons participated in the public hearings over the last three days. In marathon seatings, on July 20, hearings lasted more than 20 hours, cumulatively, as the three Commissioners conducted parallel hearings at 3 venues. Similar was for July 19 and July 21.

The screening of the gist of the 1000 odd representations received prior to the sittings, facilitated an on-the-spot confirmation of vital facts and identity of the stakeholder participation in this important exercise.