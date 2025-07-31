Drivers’ Union Halts Goods Transport from Assam to Nagaland Over ILP Mandate

The movement of goods-laden trucks from Assam to Nagaland came to a standstill on Thursday morning as the Drivers’ Union launched an indefinite economic blockade on the Mariani-Mokokchung road. The protest, spearheaded by the freight vehicle drivers, is in opposition to the Nagaland government's move to mandate an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for drivers transporting goods into the state.
Hundreds of trucks remain stranded along the crucial inter-state route as the blockade entered its first day. The union has categorically stated that the transportation of goods to Nagaland will remain suspended indefinitely until the controversial ILP rule is revoked for freight vehicle operators.
Speaking to local reporters at the protest site, representatives of the Drivers’ Union expressed strong resentment, calling the ILP requirement discriminatory and impractical for those involved in essential goods transport. “We have been travelling to Nagaland for several years and were never asked for any permit or identity card. Now, suddenly, they’re demanding a permit, saying we won’t be allowed to enter the state without it. All this time, our driving license was enough for us to travel freely, and now they’re treating us like outsiders. It’s unjust and unacceptable.”
ALSO READ: Assam-Nagaland Officials Hold Crucial Meet Ahead of Uriamghat Eviction