Three Drown in Separate Incidents in Assam

A total of three persons have drowned in two separate incidents in Assam on Tuesday.

One person drowned in the Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh district while he was taking a bath in the river.

The person has been identified as Mithu Basfor.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the efforts of the Dibrugarh Police has launched search operations to recover the body of the person.

On the other hand, another person has been admitted at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in a critical condition.

In another incident, two youths drowned in the Disang River flowing through Disangmukh in Sivasagar district.

The persons have been identified as Raj Roy and Sej Roy, residents of Sivasagar Station Chariali.

They had reportedly gone to bathe at the river on the occasion of Rakh Purnima.

Meanwhile, the SDFR has launched search operations to trace the duo.