Drug Bust in Guwahati: 4-Crore Worth Narcotics Seized, Three Women Arrested

In a major operation led by Officer-in-Charge Kapil Pathak, the Basistha Police, Guwahati, carried out a successful anti-narcotics raid, seizing drugs worth an estimated 4 crore from three women traffickers hailing from Manipur.

The arrested women have been identified as Kimneihoi, Tingneilam, and Lahlam, all residents of Manipur.

According to police sources, the accused were transporting the contraband in 35 soap boxes, which contained around 420 grams of narcotic substances.

The operation marks one of the largest seizures in recent times within the Guwahati city limits.

Police officials confirmed that the three accused are currently being interrogated to trace the wider network involved in the interstate drug trafficking chain.

Further investigation is underway under the supervision of senior officials.

