BSF M'laya Foils Smuggling Attempts, Seizes Phensedyl & Sugar on Int'l Border

In a series of successful operations conducted on March 19, 2024, the vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intercepted and confiscated contraband items destined for smuggling across the international border into Bangladesh.
Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the alert troops of the 4th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya thwarted an attempt to smuggle 350 bottles of the prohibited cough syrup Phensedyl across the international border in West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.
Simultaneously, in separate operations, BSF personnel intercepted and seized over 17,000 kilograms of sugar from various bordering districts of Meghalaya. These concerted efforts by the BSF effectively disrupted the illicit smuggling activities along the border.
The seized consignments of Phensedyl and sugar were promptly handed over to the local Customs office for further legal proceedings. The BSF remains committed to ensuring the security and integrity of the international border, preventing the illegal trafficking of goods and substances, and upholding the rule of law.