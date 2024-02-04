Drug Mafias Allegedly Attack Journalists in Assam's Rupohihat

In a startling incident that unfolded in Assam's Rupohihat, few journalists were allegedly physically assaulted by a group of drug mafias, reports said on Sunday.
According to reports, earlier today, the Rupohihat police had conducted a search operation at the residence of a person named Nazim Uddin after getting inputs of the presence of drugs at his house at Bortol.
Reportedly, a huge quantity of narcotics including cough syrups, and containers filled with drugs was seized in the operations conducted by the police.
Further, three journalists had gone to the incident site to cover the news when the incident occurred, sources said. As per allegations, the journos were not only attacked by the drug mafias, but their mobile phones were also broken.
Regarding the incident, four persons including two women were apprehended by the police. The four persons have been identified as Nazim Uddin, Abul Hussain, Nargis Khatun and Wahida Khatun, sources informed.