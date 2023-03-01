Drug Peddler Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Tinsukia, 2 Held

In a spine-chilling incident, a suspected drug peddler was stabbed to death by two miscreants in broad day light in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar locality on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place nearby the pro-talk ULFA designated camp at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district, almost 3-km away from the Kakopathar police station.

The deceased identified as Bhaikon Sonowal (42).

According to police sources, a heated argument broke out between the suspected drug peddler Bhaikon and two other persons over an issue, following which, one of the miscreants took out a sharp weapon and stabbed Bhaikon on his stomach and chest.

The miscreants then managed to escape from the spot in a bike. It is suspected that two miscreants headed towards Kumsang Tea Estate.

Minutes later, sub-inspector of Kakopathar police station Manoj Phukan reached the spot with a police team and arranged to send the injured drug peddler Baikon Sonowal to the primary health centre of Kakopathar. Unfortunately the doctors declared Bhaikon Sonowal brought dead.

On the other hand, the police wasted no time and immediately launched a vigorous search operation to nab the two perpetrators.

Interestingly, the two perpetrators were then arrested by Doomdooma police in the afternoon hours.

The arrested miscreants have been identified as Rahul Baruah (20) of Doomdooma’s Azad Road and Rajiv Karmakar (20) of Kaliapani village in Doomdooma.

Both the culprits are currently been kept at the custody of Doomdooma police and are undergoing marathon interrogation in connection with the murder.