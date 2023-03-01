Man Missing Since 2 Months Found Buried in Assam’s Baksa

Against the backdrop of a shocking increase in horrific murders in state, another horrifying murder incident has come to light in Assam’s Baksa district where a man missing in Salbari locality for over two months 10 days was found buried at a remote place on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Lalsan Ali of North Bhakuamari in Salbari sub-division went missing since December 18 last year.

According to the family members of the deceased, Lalsan Ali was killed by his wife and her family members over a land dispute.

Brother of the deceased Lalsan Ali alleged before the media that a missing case was earlier lodged by them at Gobardhana Police Station last year, however, initially, the police didn’t paid much attention into the case.

Later, Lalsan’s brother and the plaintiff, Haider Ali, approached the top police official about the incident. After that, the police detained his wife Manuwara Khatun and his brothers Ahmed Ali and Hussain Ali for interrogation several times.

Interestingly, on Tuesday, the brothers of Manuwara Khatun confessed to have committed the crime before the police along with two other accomplices (neighbours) identified as Kasem Khan and Amin Ali.

Meanwhile, police along with the accused Ahmed Ali reached the spot on Wednesday afternoon and exhumed the buried body of Lalsan Ali in the presence of top police officials and magistrate.

The body was found buried in the jungle "Faring Bagan", located in a remote area of ​​the Salbari subdivision in Baksa.