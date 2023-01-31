Drug Smuggler Sustains Injuries During Police Firing in Assam’s Dabaka

A drug smuggler has sustained injuries during police firing in Dabaka in Assam’s Hojai district.

The firing incident took place at Dabaka’s Nahargaon on Tuesday.

The injured drug smuggler has been identified as Shariff Uddin. He received bullet injuries in his left leg. He was then admitted at the Civil Hospital in Dabaka for treatment.

Another person has also been arrested in regard to the incident.

Meanwhile, a scooter has been seized from Shariff Uddin’s possession post the encounter.

A case has been registered by the Hojai Police and an interrogation is underway.