Drugs Worth Rs 1,118.86 Cr Seized Since Jan 2021: Assam CM

Contraband drugs worth Rs. 1,118.86 crores were seized in Assam since January 2021 to November this year. This was informed by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

He said this on the last day of winter session of the Assam Assembly while replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Terash Gowalla.

He said that from January 2021 to November 2022, a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs. 1118.86 crores have been seized in the state and as many as 8,280 people have been arrested in connection to the seizure across the state.

CM Sarma said, “During the period, 168.925 kg of heroin worth Rs 337.85 crore, 64,693.334 kg of ganja worth Rs 323.46 crore, 75,18,776 numbers of tablet worth Rs 375.93 crore, 3,67,912 bottles of cough syrup, 11.874 kg of morphine, 287.32 kg of opium, 17.70 kg of methamphetamine, 0.31 kg of cocaine, 213.935 kg of cannabis plant, 0.563 kg of tramadol, 3316.8 kg of poppy straw and 10 kg of raw opium bud have been seized in the state.”

He further added that many cases have been lodged in different police station and the state government has taken an initiative to make people aware of drugs.