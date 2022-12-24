Assam: HPC (P) Chairman Held During Joint Op in Cachar

One top leader of Hmar People’s Convention (President) HPC (P) terror outfit was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday.

According to sources, the top leader, identified as Lalminthang Sanate, was arrested during joint operation carried out by Lakhipur Police and Assam Rifles based on confidential information.

The arrested militant Lalminthan is a self-styled chairman of the terror outfit and the police recovered four 0.32 pistols and 48 rounds of ammunition from his possession.

Following the arrest, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahanta held a press meet in which he said that the arrested militant was involved in several crimes including kidnapping and extortion.

SP Mahanta said, “Today a joint operation was carried out by Lakhipur Police and Assam Rifles led by SDPO Dinesh Kumar where the chairman of HPC (P) Lalminthang Sanate was arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered. He was involved in several crimes.”