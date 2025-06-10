Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore Seized in Twin Ops; 4 Arrested

In a major blow to drug traffickers, Assam Police on Monday seized a massive consignment of narcotics valued at Rs 45 crore in two consecutive anti-narcotics operations in Cachar district.

Acting on credible intelligence, police recovered approximately 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets and arrested four individuals in connection with the case.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the operation in a post on X, calling it a significant achievement in the state’s ongoing war against drugs.

“₹45 Crore of Drugs recovered In two successful anti-narcotics operations, @cacharpolice seized 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth ₹45 crore in two back-to-back operations based on credible intelligence. 4 people were arrested in this regard. @assampolice stands firm in protecting our youth”.

Further investigation underway to unearth further linkages.

