Assam: Drugs Worth Crores of Rupees Seized in Bokajan

The police seized drugs worth Rs 3 crores during as major raid at Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

The police also arrested three persons in connection to his.

They have been identified as H. Ranirou, RN Surender and Fakmao.

According to police, H. Ranirou, a Manipuri woman was running the drugs business in collaboration with drug mafia Baba Hazarika.

RN Surender and Fakmao were drug peddlers who procured drugs from Ranirou to supply them to customers.

During the operation, the police seized 795 grams of drugs along with cash worth Rs. 3 lakhs 58 thousand and several documents.

Police said that the drugs were kept in 60 soap cases.

